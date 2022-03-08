Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.65. 5,236,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,567. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.96.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

