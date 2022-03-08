Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 247.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period.

IWF traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,966. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $234.46 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

