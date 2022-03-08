Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.61. 1,456,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

