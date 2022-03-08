Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $70.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.3% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $70,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter.
VMBS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.11. 1,246,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,442. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
