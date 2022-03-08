Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $4.58 on Tuesday, reaching $157.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,162,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,103. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.54 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $218.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

