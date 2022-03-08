Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,974 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 7.7% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $85,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.03. 2,325,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.37 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

