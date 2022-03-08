Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,773,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $134.30. 1,232,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,525. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.