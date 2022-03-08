Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

VO traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $220.36. 1,293,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,468. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

