Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 13,645 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Intel by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in Intel by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 103,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 44,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 33,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

INTC traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.50. 44,799,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,480,238. The firm has a market cap of $193.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.