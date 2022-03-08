Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 3,393 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,039. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

