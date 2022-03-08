Acropolis Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,952,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,006. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

