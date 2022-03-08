Actinium (ACM) Trading 22.8% Higher Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $639,907.35 and $10,691.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Actinium has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 39,576,050 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.