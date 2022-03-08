Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.59. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,140,265 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 582,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 541,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 835.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 375,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.