adbank Reaches Market Capitalization of $624,706.36 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $624,706.36 and approximately $2,763.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,155,391 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

