Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 2,452 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 342,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after buying an additional 265,892 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,461,000 after buying an additional 592,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,485 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

MDLZ traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 93,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

