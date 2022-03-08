Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 820 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

AVGO traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $567.85. 20,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $595.05 and a 200 day moving average of $557.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

