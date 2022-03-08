Addenda Capital Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.00. 111,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.70. The stock has a market cap of $163.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

