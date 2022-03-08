Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 1,409 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

FISV traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $94.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,255. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average of $105.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

