Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Achieves $62.91 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00006709 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $62.91 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00216217 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,021,364 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.