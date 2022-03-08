Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI) Trading Up 0.2%

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 875,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 875% from the average daily volume of 89,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the third quarter worth $243,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

