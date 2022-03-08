Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CEO Tanya L. Domier Sells 11,124 Shares

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ADV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 557,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $13.22.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

