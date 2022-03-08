Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CEO Tanya L. Domier Sells 55,283 Shares

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 55,283 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $303,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 557,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $13.22.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 21.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

