Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director Buys $314,208.31 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts bought 56,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $314,208.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ADV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 557,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,926. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.50. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
