Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director Buys $314,208.31 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts bought 56,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $314,208.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 557,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,926. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.50. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth $332,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at $137,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

