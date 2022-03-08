Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director James M. Kilts Buys 43,791 Shares

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts acquired 43,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $249,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ADV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 557,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
ADV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
