Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Insider Jill L. Griffin Sells 30,067 Shares

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) insider Jill L. Griffin sold 30,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $165,067.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ADV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 557,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,926. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,452 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 642,417 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 198,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

