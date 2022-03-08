Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Insider Sells $43,356.03 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) insider Jill L. Griffin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $43,356.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ADV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $13.22.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

