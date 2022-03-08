Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Insider Sells $43,356.03 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) insider Jill L. Griffin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $43,356.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ADV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $13.22.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
