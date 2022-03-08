AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Trading Down 5.6%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. 1,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07.

Get AdvisorShares Vice ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.