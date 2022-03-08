Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.29. Aegon shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 332,169 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

