Aemetis (AMTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.
Shares of AMTX opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $27.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.
About Aemetis (Get Rating)
Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.
