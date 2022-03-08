Aemetis (AMTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AMTX opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aemetis by 1,396.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aemetis by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aemetis by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

