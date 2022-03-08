Aeternity (AE) Market Capitalization Tops $29.82 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $29.82 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 397,594,461 coins and its circulating supply is 351,773,518 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

