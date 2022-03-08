Aeternity (AE) Reaches Market Cap of $29.82 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $29.82 million and $2.17 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 397,594,461 coins and its circulating supply is 351,773,518 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

