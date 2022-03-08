AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading Down 5.8%

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.26. 36,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 525,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a report on Friday, November 26th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52.
AEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIDR)
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.
