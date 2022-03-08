AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading Down 5.8%

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.26. 36,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 525,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIDR. KPCB XVI Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,836,000. Intel Corp bought a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,808,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,749,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AEye by 2,892.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 966,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

AEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIDR)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

