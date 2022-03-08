Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Head to Head Contrast

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) and OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affirm and OneMain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 11.20 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -10.58 OneMain $4.90 billion 1.10 $1.31 billion $9.85 4.30

OneMain has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneMain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of OneMain shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Affirm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of OneMain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and OneMain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26% OneMain 28.60% 44.08% 6.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Affirm and OneMain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50 OneMain 0 2 10 0 2.83

Affirm presently has a consensus price target of $98.71, indicating a potential upside of 187.96%. OneMain has a consensus price target of $71.27, indicating a potential upside of 68.37%. Given Affirm’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Affirm is more favorable than OneMain.

Volatility & Risk

Affirm has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMain has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneMain beats Affirm on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

OneMain Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations. The Other segment consists of the liquidation of SpringCastle Portfolio activities and non-originating operations. The company was founded on August 5, 2013, and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

