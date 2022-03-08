Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Shares of Agiliti stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. 265,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,658. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Agiliti alerts:

AGTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.60.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $707,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,577 shares of company stock worth $3,649,485.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agiliti (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.