Aion (AION) Hits Market Cap of $42.69 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Aion has a total market cap of $42.69 million and approximately $20.73 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,559.96 or 1.00101803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00071972 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00230679 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00134263 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011057 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.83 or 0.00269532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003888 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00031383 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

