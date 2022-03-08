AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Stock Price Up 21.3%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) shares rose 21.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 136,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 37,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

