Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,168,000 after acquiring an additional 52,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,778,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 339,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $141.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.66. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

