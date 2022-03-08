Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $797.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $9.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,192,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 499.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after acquiring an additional 557,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

