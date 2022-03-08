Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 16.6% Lower This Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $166.74 million and approximately $29.43 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.62 or 0.00355790 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00074109 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00101712 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004904 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,490,173 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.