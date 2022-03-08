Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 332,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,382,760 shares.The stock last traded at $39.48 and had previously closed at $38.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

