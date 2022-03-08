Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Up 27.1% in February

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 248,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $490.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

