Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Shares Down 8.2%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 2,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.
About Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algernon Pharmaceuticals (AGNPF)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.