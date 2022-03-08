Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Shares Down 8.2%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 2,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

Get Algernon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF)

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.