Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.36. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $98.60 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $267.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.