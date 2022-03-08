Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Alimentation Couche-Tard to post earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$46.53 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$46.44 and a one year high of C$55.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.16. The stock has a market cap of C$49.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATD. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

