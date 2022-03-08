Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Stock Price Down 63.4%

Shares of Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) dropped 63.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 401,110 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allegro.eu in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

