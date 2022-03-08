Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $105.28

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.28 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 95.80 ($1.26). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 96.40 ($1.26), with a volume of 836,464 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Pharma from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £523.04 million and a PE ratio of 29.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.28.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

