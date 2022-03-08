Alpha Finance Lab Reaches Market Cap of $125.16 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $125.16 million and $12.56 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042762 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001916 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

