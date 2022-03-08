Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Update

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,600 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 611,900 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 500,898 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after buying an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMR opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.74. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

