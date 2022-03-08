Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR – Get Rating) rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.92 and last traded at $124.30. Approximately 2,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 366,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

