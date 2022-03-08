Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.01 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share.
NYSE AMR opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.74.
In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
