Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.01 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

NYSE AMR opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.74.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 35,762.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

